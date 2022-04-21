If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On CRH plc (NYSE: CRH)

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.65, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.73B. CRH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.54, offering almost -27.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.86% since then. We note from CRH plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 769.25K.

CRH plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRH as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CRH plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.24 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.55% year-to-date, but still up 10.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is -4.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRH is forecast to be at a low of $45.11 and a high of $63.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

CRH plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.96 percent over the past six months and at a 21.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%. CRH plc earnings are expected to increase by 129.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.60% per year for the next five years.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.17. It is important to note, however, that the 2.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.35 per year.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CRH plc shares, and 4.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.61%. CRH plc stock is held by 252 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 8.07 million shares worth $377.33 million.

Boston Partners, with 0.68% or 5.25 million shares worth $245.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $210.62 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $79.56 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.