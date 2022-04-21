If All Goes Well, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Could Shrink By -39.89% Or More

During the last session, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s traded shares were 6.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.64% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the CFG share is $57.00, that puts it down -28.61 from that peak though still a striking 10.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.56. The company’s market capitalization is $22.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.26 million shares over the past three months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CFG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.12.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) registered a 0.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.64% in intraday trading to $44.32 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.36%, and it has moved by -9.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.64%. The short interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is 9.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.39, which implies an increase of 18.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, CFG is trading at a discount of -39.89% off the target high and -1.53% off the low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citizens Financial Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares have gone down -9.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.42% against -12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.10% this quarter and then drop -29.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.71 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.00% and then jump by 0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 132.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.76% per annum.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 14 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.25%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Citizens Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.52%, with the float percentage being 97.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,027 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.66 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $2.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.97 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $564.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.72 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $460.44 million.