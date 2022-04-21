How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Given A -1328.57% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s traded shares were 5.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.06% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EVFM share is $1.62, that puts it down -671.43 from that peak though still a striking -4.76% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $40.64M, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. EVFM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) registered a -7.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.06% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.14%, and it has moved by -45.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.89, which implies an increase of 88.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.57 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, EVFM is trading at a discount of -1328.57% off the target high and -171.43% off the low.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evofem Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) shares have gone down -69.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.43% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 73.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,525.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.75 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168k and $1.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,536.90% and then jump by 200.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 25.70% in 2022.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Evofem Biosciences Inc. insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.58%, with the float percentage being 22.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.01 million shares (or 4.52% of all shares), a total value of $5.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.34 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $1.73 million.