Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Is Up 45.25% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 68.59% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.26, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the HLX share is $6.70, that puts it down -27.38 from that peak though still a striking 45.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.88. The company’s market capitalization is $769.85M, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $5.26 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.13%, and it has moved by 10.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.15%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares have gone up 24.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.95% against 35.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -966.70% this quarter and then drop -1,150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.99 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $159.9 million and $164.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.90% and then drop by -17.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.80%. While earnings are projected to return -612.70% in 2022.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. insiders own 6.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.83%, with the float percentage being 96.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 15.50% of all shares), a total value of $90.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $59.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.29 million, or about 6.16% of the stock, which is worth about $36.03 million.