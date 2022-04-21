HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) On Wednesday – Up 18.64 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares were 6.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.93% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the BEAT share is $5.47, that puts it down -209.04 from that peak though still a striking 18.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $15.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 69.86K shares over the past three months.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BEAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) registered a 7.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.93% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.99%, and it has moved by -8.29% in 30 days. The short interest in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 15860.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 80.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, BEAT is trading at a discount of -408.47% off the target high and -408.47% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -301.40% in 2022.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

HeartBeam Inc. insiders own 34.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.19%, with the float percentage being 23.33%.