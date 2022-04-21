Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.44, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.45B. GPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.63, offering almost -160.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.5% since then. We note from The Gap Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.73 million.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.90 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.58% year-to-date, but still up 7.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is -2.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

The Gap Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.66 percent over the past six months and at a 31.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -142.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect The Gap Inc. to make $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.10%. The Gap Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 129.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.50% per year for the next five years.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.57% of The Gap Inc. shares, and 58.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.51%. The Gap Inc. stock is held by 565 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 34.18 million shares worth $775.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.40% or 27.62 million shares worth $627.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and JP Morgan Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.25 million shares worth $368.84 million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Equity Income Fund held roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $242.16 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.