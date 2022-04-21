Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: VTYX)

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.09, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $834.11M. VTYX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.00, offering almost -61.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.96% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.21K.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.60 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.59% year-to-date, but still up 21.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 57.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.33 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTYX is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -210.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.96% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, and 96.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.49%. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with venBio Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 5.01 million shares worth $99.53 million.

Third Point, LLC, with 8.57% or 4.31 million shares worth $85.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.42 million shares worth $8.28 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $7.57 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.