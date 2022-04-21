In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.06 or -7.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.80M. GROM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -2307.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.47% since then. We note from Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.68% year-to-date, but still down -3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is -29.28% down in the 30-day period.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.32% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares, and 10.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.70%. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.80% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.4 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.