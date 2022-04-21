Future Outlook And Mesa Air Group Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around $0.3 or 7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.67M. MESA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.80, offering almost -180.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.1% since then. We note from Mesa Air Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 529.90K.

Mesa Air Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MESA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mesa Air Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Instantly MESA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.31 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.36% year-to-date, but still up 4.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is -7.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MESA is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Mesa Air Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.58 percent over the past six months and at a -226.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 37.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -113.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -121.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Mesa Air Group Inc. to make $156.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.20%. Mesa Air Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -45.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.70% per year for the next five years.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.43% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares, and 58.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.99%. Mesa Air Group Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $18.82 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 4.86% or 1.75 million shares worth $13.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $8.17 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $7.13 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.