Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares were 2.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.38% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the YMM share is $22.80, that puts it down -293.1 from that peak though still a striking 28.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.12. The company’s market capitalization is $6.72B, and the average trade volume was 7.43 million shares over the past three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) registered a -5.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.38% in intraday trading to $5.80 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.20%, and it has moved by -7.94% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.55, which implies an increase of 94.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.71 and $120.73 respectively. As a result, YMM is trading at a discount of -1981.55% off the target high and -1550.17% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.51 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -132.90% in 2022.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.59%, with the float percentage being 32.59%. All-Stars Investment Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 48.99 million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $410.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.51 million shares, is of SC China Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $305.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 23.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $192.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.23 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $152.97 million.