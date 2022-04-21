Following Its 52-Week Low, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)’S Share Price Rose 75.79% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 107.94%

During the last session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 5.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.19% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the AR share is $37.34, that puts it down -2.61 from that peak though still a striking 75.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.81. The company’s market capitalization is $11.24B, and the average trade volume was 8.80 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) registered a 2.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.19% in intraday trading to $36.39 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.51%, and it has moved by 37.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 303.44%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.53, which implies an increase of 12.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, AR is trading at a discount of -53.89% off the target high and 39.54% off the low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares have gone up 79.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 239.58% against 39.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,833.30% this quarter and then jump 96.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.31 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.10% and then jump by 29.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 87.00% in 2022.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders own 10.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.73%, with the float percentage being 86.55%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 372 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.08 million shares (or 8.31% of all shares), a total value of $490.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $485.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.84 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $120.06 million.