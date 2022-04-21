Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Rose 32.14% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -16.34%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares were 16.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.47% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ETRN share is $11.52, that puts it down -33.18 from that peak though still a striking 32.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.69 million shares over the past three months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ETRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) registered a 3.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.47% in intraday trading to $8.65 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.05%, and it has moved by 6.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.47%. The short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 10.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.84, which implies an increase of 2.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ETRN is trading at a discount of -15.61% off the target high and 19.08% off the low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares have gone down -23.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.63% against 21.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.40% this quarter and then jump 10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $356.91 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $387.59 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $367.12 million and $378.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then jump by 2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.40%. While earnings are projected to return -413.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders own 12.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.06%, with the float percentage being 101.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 404 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.84 million shares (or 10.83% of all shares), a total value of $475.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.44 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 10.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $460.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 18.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.32 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $135.04 million.