Equifax Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of EFX Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $210.46, and it changed around -$10.95 or -4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.04B. EFX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $300.11, offering almost -42.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $191.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.91% since then. We note from Equifax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Equifax Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended EFX as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Equifax Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) trade information

Instantly EFX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 222.75 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.38% year-to-date, but still up 1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is -6.91% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $272.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EFX is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $335.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) estimates and forecasts

Equifax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.95 percent over the past six months and at a 13.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Equifax Inc. to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.30%. Equifax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.10% per year for the next five years.

EFX Dividends

Equifax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 and July 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Equifax Inc. shares, and 93.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.42%. Equifax Inc. stock is held by 916 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.50% of the shares, which is about 12.81 million shares worth $3.25 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 8.75% or 10.67 million shares worth $2.71 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $872.27 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $852.45 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.