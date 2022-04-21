E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares were 2.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.39% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the EJH share is $80.93, that puts it down -12953.23 from that peak though still a striking 16.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $21.59M, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.57%, and it has moved by -21.93% in 30 days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited insiders own 65.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.43%, with the float percentage being 6.96%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 1.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.