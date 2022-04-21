During The Past Six Months, System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Shares Took An 40.99% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s traded shares were 2.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.09% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the SST share is $37.10, that puts it down -165.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

System1 Inc. (SST) registered a 4.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.09% in intraday trading to $14.00 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -41.10%, and it has moved by -4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.14%. The short interest in System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 46.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, SST is trading at a discount of -85.71% off the target high and -85.71% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 183.60% in 2022.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

System1 Inc. insiders own 147.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.34%, with the float percentage being -194.66%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.2 million shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $41.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of System1 Inc. (SST) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $3.47 million.