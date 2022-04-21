Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) After A -0.19% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s traded shares were 2.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the GFS share is $79.49, that puts it down -49.45 from that peak though still a striking 18.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.59. The company’s market capitalization is $29.77B, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GFS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $53.19 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.19%, and it has moved by -26.60% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.13, which implies an increase of 30.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, GFS is trading at a discount of -88.01% off the target high and 13.52% off the low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.81 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 80.40% in 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.49%, with the float percentage being 100.49%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.05 million shares (or 3.19% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $491.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio owns about 3.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $264.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $170.32 million.