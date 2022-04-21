Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) After A -36.83% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s traded shares were 3.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.41% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the BRCC share is $34.00, that puts it down -79.04 from that peak though still a striking 52.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39B, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BRCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

BRC Inc. (BRCC) registered a 7.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.41% in intraday trading to $18.99 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.83%, and it has moved by 17.22% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.17, which implies an increase of 5.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, BRCC is trading at a discount of -26.38% off the target high and 5.21% off the low.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders