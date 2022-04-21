Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 141.66 million shares of the Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.72 or 66.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.24M. CYN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.91, offering almost -450.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.34K.

Cyngn Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyngn Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 66.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4500 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.00% year-to-date, but still down -10.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) is -25.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYN is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -622.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -622.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Cyngn Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Cyngn Inc. shares, and 64.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.71%.