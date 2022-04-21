Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Received An 58.06% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares were 6.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CPG share is $7.97, that puts it down -1.66 from that peak though still a striking 64.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.42 million shares over the past three months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $7.84 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.11%, and it has moved by 7.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.21%. The short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 10.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.84, which implies an increase of 27.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.29 and $15.83 respectively. As a result, CPG is trading at a discount of -101.91% off the target high and -5.74% off the low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares have gone up 58.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.33% against 14.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $522.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.70%. While earnings are projected to return 186.40% in 2022.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.81%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.60%, with the float percentage being 41.68%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.0 million shares (or 5.37% of all shares), a total value of $165.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.94 million shares, is of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 4.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $138.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 22.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.98 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $35.13 million.