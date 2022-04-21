Could AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $102.32, and it changed around -$3.29 or -3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.42B. AN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.48, offering almost -30.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.68% since then. We note from AutoNation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 892.98K.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) trade information

Instantly AN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 111.65 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.62% year-to-date, but still up 3.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) is -10.48% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AN is forecast to be at a low of $108.00 and a high of $215.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) estimates and forecasts

AutoNation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.52 percent over the past six months and at a 11.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AutoNation Inc. to make $6.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.79 billion and $5.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.50%. AutoNation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 325.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.60% per year for the next five years.

AN Dividends

AutoNation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.32% of AutoNation Inc. shares, and 73.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.37%. AutoNation Inc. stock is held by 537 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 5.07 million shares worth $616.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.75% or 3.77 million shares worth $458.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $185.98 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $163.1 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.