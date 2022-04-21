Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Stock Dropped -3.04% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares were 8.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the COTY share is $11.12, that puts it down -29.15 from that peak though still a striking 15.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.24. The company’s market capitalization is $7.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.73 million shares over the past three months.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Coty Inc. (COTY) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $8.61 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.06%, and it has moved by -3.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.28%. The short interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 14.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares have gone up 15.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.00% against -0.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.62 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 85.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.90% per annum.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Coty Inc. insiders own 58.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.49%, with the float percentage being 83.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.28 million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $285.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $240.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coty Inc. (COTY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.05 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $76.71 million.