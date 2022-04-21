China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s Stock Is Up 52.87%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares were 1.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CLEU share is $4.85, that puts it down -208.92 from that peak though still a striking 52.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $24.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 738.34K shares over the past three months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.77%, and it has moved by 35.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.01%. The short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders own 23.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.91%, with the float percentage being 2.50%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 69668.0 shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $92658.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48266.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64193.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 48266.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84465.0 market value.