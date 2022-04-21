Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.65 million shares of the Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.77M. CGRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.68, offering almost -150.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.5% since then. We note from Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 66.21K.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CGRN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Capstone Green Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) trade information

Instantly CGRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.11 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.60% year-to-date, but still down -9.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) is -15.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGRN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -420.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -102.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) estimates and forecasts

Capstone Green Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.81 percent over the past six months and at a 10.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Corporation to make $18.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.86 million and $16.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.80%. Capstone Green Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 39.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CGRN Dividends

Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 08 and June 13.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.26% of Capstone Green Energy Corporation shares, and 15.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.72%. Capstone Green Energy Corporation stock is held by 44 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $1.88 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 3.23% or 0.49 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $1.14 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.64 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.