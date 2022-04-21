Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares were 14.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $1.38. The 52-week high for the BSX share is $46.28, that puts it up 1.74 from that peak though still a striking 19.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.96. The company’s market capitalization is $67.60B, and the average trade volume was 8.94 million shares over the past three months.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $47.10 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.63%, and it has moved by 6.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.31, which implies an increase of 6.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, BSX is trading at a discount of -16.77% off the target high and 4.46% off the low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boston Scientific Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares have gone up 6.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.98% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.30% this quarter and then jump 10.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.11 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.03 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.71 billion and $2.75 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 9.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 946.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.06% per annum.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Boston Scientific Corporation insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.21%, with the float percentage being 94.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,297 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 122.4 million shares (or 8.59% of all shares), a total value of $5.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 111.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 40.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.75 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.1 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 billion.