Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.04, and it changed around $0.54 or 1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.52B. BSY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.92, offering almost -63.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.78% since then. We note from Bentley Systems Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 958.88K.

Bentley Systems Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BSY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Instantly BSY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.03 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.99% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is 7.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSY is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Bentley Systems Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.86 percent over the past six months and at a -8.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $262.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Bentley Systems Incorporated to make $264.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.57 million and $215.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.90%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -29.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.33% of Bentley Systems Incorporated shares, and 34.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.02%. Bentley Systems Incorporated stock is held by 374 institutions, with SPT Invest Management Sarl being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.67% of the shares, which is about 18.17 million shares worth $878.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.44% or 17.55 million shares worth $848.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.78 million shares worth $279.19 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $221.91 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.