Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Rose 31.48% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares were 23.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.84% or -$1.41. The 52-week high for the BKR share is $39.78, that puts it down -12.6 from that peak though still a striking 46.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.75. The company’s market capitalization is $36.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.63 million shares over the past three months.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) registered a -3.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.84% in intraday trading to $35.33 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.73%, and it has moved by -2.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.72%. The short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is 34.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.95, which implies an increase of 11.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, BKR is trading at a discount of -33.03% off the target high and 17.92% off the low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baker Hughes Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares have gone up 31.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.59% against 35.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 500.00% this quarter and then jump 83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.06 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.5 billion and $4.78 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 50.90% per annum.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baker Hughes Company is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders own 6.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.18%, with the float percentage being 103.57%. General Electric Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 821 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 214.03 million shares (or 25.83% of all shares), a total value of $5.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 101.2 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 12.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 45.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.9 million, or about 5.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 billion.