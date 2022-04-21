Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.67, and it changed around $2.95 or 3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.87B. ALV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $110.59, offering almost -37.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Autoliv Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 753.09K.

Autoliv Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended ALV as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Autoliv Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) trade information

Instantly ALV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.90 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.84% year-to-date, but still up 5.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is 0.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALV is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) estimates and forecasts

Autoliv Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.70 percent over the past six months and at a 31.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Autoliv Inc. to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.52 billion and $2.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.70%. Autoliv Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 132.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.86% per year for the next five years.

ALV Dividends

Autoliv Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 21 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Autoliv Inc. shares, and 52.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.98%. Autoliv Inc. stock is held by 378 institutions, with Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 5.91 million shares worth $506.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.15% or 1.88 million shares worth $194.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $90.97 million, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series International Growth Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $78.4 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.