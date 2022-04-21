Are Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.52, and it changed around $1.36 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.70B. ARMK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.70, offering almost -2.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.0% since then. We note from Aramark’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

Instantly ARMK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.41 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.55% year-to-date, but still up 6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 4.32% up in the 30-day period.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Aramark share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.58 percent over the past six months and at a 533.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 191.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,750.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Aramark to make $3.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.60%. Aramark earnings are expected to increase by 80.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.70% per year for the next five years.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Aramark shares, and 104.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.99%. Aramark stock is held by 491 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.92% of the shares, which is about 22.9 million shares worth $844.0 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 8.41% or 21.6 million shares worth $795.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.64 million shares worth $428.9 million, making up 4.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held roughly 11.0 million shares worth around $405.35 million, which represents about 4.28% of the total shares outstanding.