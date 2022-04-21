An Analysis Of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.52, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56B. NG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.45, offering almost -38.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.61% since then. We note from NovaGold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.36 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.39% year-to-date, but still down -2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -2.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NG is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -272.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

NovaGold Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.80 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%.

NG Dividends

NovaGold Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.66% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares, and 54.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.69%. NovaGold Resources Inc. stock is held by 279 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 24.86 million shares worth $171.02 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc., with 6.69% or 22.23 million shares worth $152.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 11.27 million shares worth $82.37 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.62 million shares worth around $66.17 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.