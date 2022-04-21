Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Is Up 11.24% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down 0.00% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s traded shares were 6.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the AMCR share is $12.92, that puts it down -7.58 from that peak though still a striking 11.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.66. The company’s market capitalization is $18.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.25 million shares over the past three months.

Amcor plc (AMCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AMCR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Amcor plc (AMCR) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.13% in intraday trading to $12.01 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.00%, and it has moved by 4.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.59%. The short interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 44.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.72, which implies an increase of 5.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.91 and $15.77 respectively. As a result, AMCR is trading at a discount of -31.31% off the target high and 9.16% off the low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amcor plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amcor plc (AMCR) shares have gone down -0.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.76% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.90% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.31 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.35 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 55.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.75% per annum.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amcor plc is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Amcor plc insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.37%, with the float percentage being 41.47%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 737 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 111.69 million shares (or 7.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 101.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amcor plc (AMCR) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 32.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $375.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.83 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $334.19 million.