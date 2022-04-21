Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.62, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.29B. ALIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.34, offering almost -38.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.79% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Alight Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALIT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alight Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.84 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.19% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 2.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALIT is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $803.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Alight Inc. to make $764.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Alight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.72% per year for the next five years.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.44% of Alight Inc. shares, and 95.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.54%. Alight Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.27% of the shares, which is about 54.83 million shares worth $629.49 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., with 10.07% or 44.98 million shares worth $516.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.98 million shares worth $80.17 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 6.48 million shares worth around $74.39 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.