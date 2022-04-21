Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.33, and it changed around -$1.04 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.39B. A at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.57, offering almost -39.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $123.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.11% since then. We note from Agilent Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) trade information

Instantly A has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 131.03 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) is -6.35% up in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $161.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that A is forecast to be at a low of $135.00 and a high of $195.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) estimates and forecasts

Agilent Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.87 percent over the past six months and at a 11.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc. to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%. Agilent Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

A Dividends

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 0.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, and 90.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.71%. Agilent Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,383 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 27.47 million shares worth $4.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.02% or 24.22 million shares worth $3.82 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.57 million shares worth $1.35 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 6.37 million shares worth around $1.0 billion, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.