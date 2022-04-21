A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

During the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares were 15.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.35% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the HOOD share is $85.00, that puts it down -693.65 from that peak though still a striking 7.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.93. The company’s market capitalization is $9.71B, and the average trade volume was 22.82 million shares over the past three months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. HOOD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) registered a -7.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.35% in intraday trading to $10.71 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.30%, and it has moved by -17.93% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.57, which implies an increase of 35.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, HOOD is trading at a discount of -282.82% off the target high and -2.71% off the low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Robinhood Markets Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares have gone down -74.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.45% against 1.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $354.17 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $431.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc. insiders own 7.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.62%, with the float percentage being 78.63%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 74.82 million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.34 million shares, is of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $293.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.75 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $97.4 million.