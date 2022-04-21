A Quick Glance At Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Stock: It Is up 38.96% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 34.16 Percent

During the last session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares were 7.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CIG share is $3.39, that puts it down -3.99 from that peak though still a striking 38.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $6.06B, and the average trade volume was 5.95 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CIG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $3.26 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.93%, and it has moved by 10.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.78, which implies a decrease of -17.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.78 and $2.78 respectively. As a result, CIG is trading at a premium of 14.72% off the target high and 14.72% off the low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -83.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $203.59 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.50%. While earnings are projected to return 31.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 0.26, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.69%, with the float percentage being 17.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 53.78 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $135.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.46 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 22.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $8.34 million.