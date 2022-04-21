A 11.31% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG)

During the last session, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares were 1.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.05% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the HNRG share is $6.17, that puts it down -36.81 from that peak though still a striking 58.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.85. The company’s market capitalization is $134.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 532.76K shares over the past three months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) registered a -11.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.05% in intraday trading to $4.51 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.91%, and it has moved by 20.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.88%. The short interest in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -12.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, HNRG is trading at a premium of 11.31% off the target high and 11.31% off the low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.70% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 39.60% in 2022.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders own 13.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.07%, with the float percentage being 46.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 2.99% of all shares), a total value of $2.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Verdad Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.55 million.