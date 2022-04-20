You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN).

In the last trading session, 4.67 million shares of the Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $179.06, and it changed around $2.5 or 1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.63B. TXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $202.26, offering almost -12.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $161.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.06% since then. We note from Texas Instruments Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.32 million.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended TXN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Instantly TXN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 179.34 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.99% year-to-date, but still up 4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is -0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXN is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $240.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.13 percent over the past six months and at a 10.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated to make $4.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.08 billion and $4.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.90%. Texas Instruments Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 38.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.42 per year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, and 86.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.47%. Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is held by 2,683 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 84.94 million shares worth $16.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.99% or 73.79 million shares worth $13.91 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 26.24 million shares worth $4.95 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 19.56 million shares worth around $3.69 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.