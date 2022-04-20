YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.32, and it changed around $1.92 or 3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.11B. YETI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.82, offering almost -93.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.59% since then. We note from YETI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

YETI Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YETI as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

Instantly YETI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.46 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.01% year-to-date, but still up 3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is -9.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

YETI Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.43 percent over the past six months and at a 11.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $443.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect YETI Holdings Inc. to make $280.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $375.77 million and $247.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.10%. YETI Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 35.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.56% per year for the next five years.

YETI Dividends

YETI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of YETI Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.28%. YETI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 595 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $636.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.31% or 7.28 million shares worth $603.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.05 million shares worth $518.84 million, making up 6.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $280.87 million, which represents about 3.48% of the total shares outstanding.