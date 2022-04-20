Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.08, and it changed around $0.52 or 2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.11B. XRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.53, offering almost -27.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.8% since then. We note from Xerox Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Xerox Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended XRX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) trade information

Instantly XRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.22 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.60% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) is -2.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XRX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 0.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) estimates and forecasts

Xerox Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.73 percent over the past six months and at a 19.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Xerox Holdings Corporation to make $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.93 billion and $1.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.30%.

XRX Dividends

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.76% of Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, and 84.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.40%. Xerox Holdings Corporation stock is held by 504 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.45% of the shares, which is about 31.14 million shares worth $628.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.56% or 13.5 million shares worth $272.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.8 million shares worth $76.7 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $66.12 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.