Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 4.19 million shares of the Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.95, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.89B. WIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.96, offering almost -43.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.73% since then. We note from Wipro Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Wipro Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended WIT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 5 rated it as Underweight. Wipro Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Instantly WIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.36 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.79% year-to-date, but still down -5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is -13.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIT is forecast to be at a low of $6.86 and a high of $11.39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Wipro Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.66 percent over the past six months and at a 11.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Wipro Limited to make $2.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. Wipro Limited earnings are expected to increase by 14.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.29 per year.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Wipro Limited shares, and 2.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.44%. Wipro Limited stock is held by 289 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 15.52 million shares worth $151.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.24% or 13.18 million shares worth $128.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.46 million shares worth $57.87 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $40.78 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.