Why DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 15.55 million shares of the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.20, and it changed around -$6.52 or -13.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.12B. XRAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.54, offering almost -64.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.06, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -11.52% since then. We note from DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended XRAY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) trade information

Instantly XRAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.38 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.36% year-to-date, but still down -12.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is -13.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XRAY is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) estimates and forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.07 percent over the past six months and at a 8.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 billion and $948.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.30%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 604.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.73% per year for the next five years.

XRAY Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.71 per year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, and 99.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock is held by 809 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.90% of the shares, which is about 23.82 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.78% or 19.2 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.19 million shares worth $359.56 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $294.14 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.