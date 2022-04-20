Why Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.27, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.18B. SBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.22, offering almost -9.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.91% since then. We note from Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Instantly SBS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.84 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.05% year-to-date, but still down -4.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is 14.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.80%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo earnings are expected to increase by 136.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.71% per year for the next five years.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, and 16.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.03%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock is held by 212 institutions, with Impax Asset Management Group Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 31.35 million shares worth $230.09 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.02% or 6.98 million shares worth $51.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.43 million shares worth $20.65 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $20.19 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.