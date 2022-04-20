Why BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.66B. BRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -82.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.76% since then. We note from BRF S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

BRF S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.40 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.80% year-to-date, but still down -5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -2.96% down in the 30-day period.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

BRF S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.23 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. to make $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.13 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.20%. BRF S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -63.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -11.20% per year for the next five years.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.68% of BRF S.A. shares, and 8.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.85%. BRF S.A. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.30% of the shares, which is about 26.79 million shares worth $134.5 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 1.14% or 9.29 million shares worth $46.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 11.06 million shares worth $45.67 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $31.03 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.