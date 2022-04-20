Why Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.76 million shares of the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.08, and it changed around -$1.18 or -4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $745.68M. ARCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.00, offering almost -169.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.69% since then. We note from Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.58K.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Instantly ARCT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.92 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.75% year-to-date, but still down -2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -1.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.71 percent over the past six months and at a 40.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 117.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to make $46.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.24 million and $2.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 607.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,092.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.91% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 70.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.42%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 3.05 million shares worth $145.5 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 9.60% or 2.53 million shares worth $120.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.6 million shares worth $103.5 million, making up 9.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $61.96 million, which represents about 5.23% of the total shares outstanding.