Why American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 31.43 million shares of the American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.80, and it changed around $7.22 or 12.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.99B. ACC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.66, offering almost 9.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.89% since then. We note from American Campus Communities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 886.92K.

American Campus Communities Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ACC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Campus Communities Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) trade information

Instantly ACC has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.02 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.11% year-to-date, but still up 13.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is 17.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.79, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACC is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $65.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) estimates and forecasts

American Campus Communities Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.00 percent over the past six months and at a 14.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 163.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $249.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect American Campus Communities Inc. to make $248.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $217.31 million and $219.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.60%. American Campus Communities Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -53.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.15% per year for the next five years.

ACC Dividends

American Campus Communities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.24 per year.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares, and 96.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.10%. American Campus Communities Inc. stock is held by 496 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.31% of the shares, which is about 19.91 million shares worth $964.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.20% or 15.59 million shares worth $755.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.49 million shares worth $348.7 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $190.02 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.