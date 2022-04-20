Visa Inc. (NYSE: V): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 5.02 million shares of the Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $215.70, and it changed around $2.53 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $453.30B. V currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $252.67, offering almost -17.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $186.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.46% since then. We note from Visa Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 million.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Instantly V has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 216.99 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is -1.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $271.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that V is forecast to be at a low of $225.00 and a high of $304.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Visa Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.48 percent over the past six months and at a 19.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.60%. Visa Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.15% per year for the next five years.

V Dividends

Visa Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 0.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.60 per year.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Visa Inc. shares, and 96.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.19%. Visa Inc. stock is held by 4,244 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.67% of the shares, which is about 143.76 million shares worth $31.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.78% or 129.03 million shares worth $27.96 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 47.47 million shares worth $10.57 billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 35.19 million shares worth around $7.84 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.