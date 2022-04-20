Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.30, and it changed around $0.53 or 4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. VMEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.00, offering almost -413.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.58% since then. We note from Vimeo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Vimeo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VMEO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vimeo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.47 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.08% year-to-date, but still up 5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is -11.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VMEO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Vimeo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.52 percent over the past six months and at a -5,300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Vimeo Inc. to make $108.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.69% of Vimeo Inc. shares, and 88.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.12%. Vimeo Inc. stock is held by 375 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 12.63 million shares worth $226.92 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.20% or 11.23 million shares worth $201.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.96 million shares worth $116.25 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $64.53 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.