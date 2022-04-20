UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $542.00, and it changed around $4.3 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $507.98B. UNH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $553.29, offering almost -2.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $383.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.31% since then. We note from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 553.29 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is 6.24% up in the 30-day period.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.63 percent over the past six months and at a 14.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to make $78.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.47 billion and $70.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 12.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.57% per year for the next five years.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, and 89.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.55%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock is held by 3,312 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.41% of the shares, which is about 79.17 million shares worth $30.93 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.40% or 69.71 million shares worth $27.24 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 26.65 million shares worth $10.41 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 19.8 million shares worth around $7.74 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.