Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $226.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $155.28, and it changed around $5.55 or 3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.19B. TT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $207.06, offering almost -33.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $142.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.21% since then. We note from Trane Technologies plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Trane Technologies plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended TT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Trane Technologies plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) trade information

Instantly TT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 155.47 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.89% year-to-date, but still up 1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is -5.66% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $183.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TT is forecast to be at a low of $153.00 and a high of $226.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) estimates and forecasts

Trane Technologies plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.76 percent over the past six months and at a 15.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Trane Technologies plc to make $4.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.60%. Trane Technologies plc earnings are expected to increase by 48.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.78% per year for the next five years.

TT Dividends

Trane Technologies plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 03 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Trane Technologies plc shares, and 85.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.46%. Trane Technologies plc stock is held by 1,370 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 20.33 million shares worth $3.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.61% or 18.08 million shares worth $3.12 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.71 million shares worth $1.16 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 4.99 million shares worth around $861.59 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.