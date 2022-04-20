ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 196.3 million shares of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.05 or 37.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.16M. TBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.25, offering almost -525.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TBLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 37.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2778 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.93% year-to-date, but still up 33.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 3.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TBLT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -650.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -650.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ToughBuilt Industries Inc. to make $14.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.02 million and $12.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares, and 7.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.25%. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 3.81 million shares worth $1.95 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.86% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.