TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.45, and it changed around -$0.66 or -6.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $816.28M. TRMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.93, offering almost -15.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.71% since then. We note from TORM plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 212.23K.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) trade information

Instantly TRMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.93 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.01% year-to-date, but still up 9.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is 19.93% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRMD is forecast to be at a low of $9.37 and a high of $15.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TORM plc (TRMD) estimates and forecasts

TORM plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.65 percent over the past six months and at a 246.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TORM plc to make $175.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163.7 million and $105.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.20%.

TRMD Dividends

TORM plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of TORM plc shares, and 71.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.31%. TORM plc stock is held by 50 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.43% of the shares, which is about 1.55 million shares worth $12.34 million.

FIL LTD, with 6.14% or 1.55 million shares worth $12.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Continental Small Company Series and DFA Continental Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $1.37 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Continental Small Company Series held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $1.37 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.